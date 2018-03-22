BREWSTER (CBS) – A Brewster elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with students during school hours.

Concerned parents contacted Brewster Police about incidents allegedly involving 36-year-old Noah Campbell-Halley. The Harwich resident is a technology teacher at Stony Brook Elementary School.

Police learned of two potential victims during their investigation. Detectives conducted interviews with the students.

On Thursday, Campbell-Halley was arrested. He is charged with at least two counts of sexual misconduct with the students. He is set to be arraigned in Orleans District Court.

Brewster Police will be meeting with parents from local schools in the near future. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police.