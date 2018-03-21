BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston entrepreneur will speak at the United Nations on Wednesday for World Down Syndrome Day.

WBZ-TV first introduced you to Collette Divitto in 2016.

Tired of numerous job rejections, the 27-year-old with down syndrome started her own cookie company.

It didn’t take long for her business, Collettey’s Cookies, to take off.

Collette has also hired numerous people with disabilities.

On Wednesday she’ll represent the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress at the UN as a “Star Ambassador.”