Aleenah is a healthy eleven-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. Aleenah is a child who is easily entertained but particularly enjoys activities such as bowling, roller skating and going to the movies. Aleenah also loves to draw and sing along to the radio.

Ready for adoption, Aleenah is in need of a family that can provide her with a structured, loving home. Aleenah wants a family that will take care of her and keep her safe. Aleenah could be placed in a home with a single mom or two-parent family as the only child in the home or with much older high school or college-aged children. Aleenah enjoys visits with her sisters and other birth family members. An interested family should be open to two visits per year with Aleenah’s birth mother and every other month visits with her two sisters.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.