BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady gets all the credit for being the best athlete in his family, but maybe it’s time that Gisele Bundchen got some respect in that department.

In an Instagram post announcing her new book, Bundchen shared a series of photos, including a photo from her younger days, some from her modeling career, and one with her kids and dog. But there’s one photo in particular that’s sure to capture the attention of Patriots fans.

That photo shows Gisele and Tom engaged in a serious yoga session, with Gisele suspending Tom in mid-air using her legs. It’s a modern twist on the famous scene from Dirty Dancing.

I’m just gonna leave this pic of Gisele and Tom doing yoga here. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/TNJgXjQ9nB — Rachel Holt (@ItsRachelHolt) March 21, 2018

Various websites estimate that Bundchen weighs 126 pounds, which makes lifting her 225-pound husband all the more impressive.

Bundchen’s book is titled “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” It will be released in October.