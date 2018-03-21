BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady gets all the credit for being the best athlete in his family, but maybe it’s time that Gisele Bundchen got some respect in that department.
In an Instagram post announcing her new book, Bundchen shared a series of photos, including a photo from her younger days, some from her modeling career, and one with her kids and dog. But there’s one photo in particular that’s sure to capture the attention of Patriots fans.
That photo shows Gisele and Tom engaged in a serious yoga session, with Gisele suspending Tom in mid-air using her legs. It’s a modern twist on the famous scene from Dirty Dancing.
I´m excited to announce the publication of my book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today! (Link bio or http://bit.ly/LessonsbyGisele) ✨📔🤗 Animada para dividir com vocês o meu livro. Resgatar algumas histórias que vivi, o que aprendi nestes meus 37 anos, assim como os valores e as ferramentas que me guiaram para chegar onde cheguei tem sido uma experiência profunda e transformadora. Fico feliz em poder compartilhar um pouco desta jornada de altos e baixos que me trouxeram até aqui. http://bit.ly/LessonsbyGisele
Various websites estimate that Bundchen weighs 126 pounds, which makes lifting her 225-pound husband all the more impressive.
Bundchen’s book is titled “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” It will be released in October.