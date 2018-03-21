BOSTON (CBS) — The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the March 21 storm.
BLACKSTONE: 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice
BOURNE: 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice
DANVERS: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
DARTMOUTH: 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday
EVERETT: 9 a.m. Wednesday
FALL RIVER: Noon Wednesday until further notice.
GLOUCESTER: 6 p.m. Wednesday
LEOMINSTER: Midnight thru Thursday morning
LYNN: 3 p.m. Wednesday
MEDFORD: 4 p.m. Wednesday until further notice
MILFORD: 6 p.m. Wednesday until further notice
NEW BEDFORD: 1 p.m. Wednesday
PEABODY: 7 a.m. Wednesday
PEMBROKE: Noon Wednesday to Noon Thursday
REVERE: 10 a.m. Wednesday
SEEKONK: 10 a.m. Wednesday until Noon Thursday
SWAMPSCOTT: 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday
SWANSEA: 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday noon
TAUNTON: 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday
TEWKSBURY: Once snow starts falling
WORCESTER: 8 a.m. Wednesday