BOSTON (CBS) — The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the March 21 storm.

BLACKSTONE: 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice

BOURNE: 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice

DANVERS: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

DARTMOUTH: 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday

EVERETT: 9 a.m. Wednesday

FALL RIVER: Noon Wednesday until further notice.

GLOUCESTER: 6 p.m. Wednesday

LEOMINSTER: Midnight thru Thursday morning

LYNN: 3 p.m. Wednesday

MEDFORD: 4 p.m. Wednesday until further notice

MILFORD: 6 p.m. Wednesday until further notice

NEW BEDFORD: 1 p.m. Wednesday

PEABODY: 7 a.m. Wednesday

PEMBROKE: Noon Wednesday to Noon Thursday

REVERE: 10 a.m. Wednesday

SEEKONK: 10 a.m. Wednesday until Noon Thursday

SWAMPSCOTT: 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday

SWANSEA: 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday noon

TAUNTON: 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday

TEWKSBURY: Once snow starts falling

WORCESTER: 8 a.m. Wednesday