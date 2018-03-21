WEATHER ALERTNor'Easter 4 Won't Have Impact Of Other Snow Storms
Filed Under:Boston Calling, Kenneth Brissette, Timothy Sullivan

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has canceled the upcoming trial date for two Boston mayor aides charged with extortion as he weighs a bid to dismiss the case.

Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan were supposed to go on trial Monday on charges that they pressured music festival organizers into hiring union workers.

brissette pic Judge Shelves Extortion Trial For Boston Mayor Aides

Kenneth Brissette leaves federal court in Boston, May 19, 2016. (Photo credit: John Blanding / The Boston Globe)

But Judge Leo Sorokin said Wednesday that he’s canceling a future hearing and the trial date. The judge said he’ll rule on the defense’s motion to dismiss the case “promptly.”

Attorneys for Brissette and Sullivan have argued the men didn’t do anything wrong and that prosecutors overreached.

Prosecutors say the judge’s proposed jury’s instructions are too restrictive and would prevent them from putting on their case.

sullivan3 Judge Shelves Extortion Trial For Boston Mayor Aides

Timothy Sullivan, Boston’s Chief of Staff of Intergovernmental Affairs (WBZ-TV)

The judge this week denied prosecutors’ request to change how he plans to instruct the jury.

