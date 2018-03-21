(CBS News) — Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of social media giant Facebook, released a statement Wednesday afternoon breaking his silence about startling reports that the company mishandled the personal data of millions of users. He wrote in a post on Facebook that there was a “breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us.”

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Referring to the app developer who shared Facebook data with the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, he acknowledged, “This was a breach of trust between [Aleksandr] Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that.”

His full statement can be read here: