EASTON, Conn. (AP/CBS) — Police say a Duxbury, Massachusetts man volunteering with Emergency Medical Services in Connecticut took inappropriate photos of patients riding in the ambulance.

Authorities say 21-year-old Christopher Barlow took photos of patients while volunteering with Easton EMS. He is also suspected of placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the EMS building.

Police arrested Barlow Wednesday and charged him with two counts of voyeurism.

Authorities say Barlow is facing additional charges in connection with the theft of two firearms from a co-worker, providing a false statement on a firearm application and forging documents to present himself as an Easton police officer.

Barlow was indicted on similar charges last year after police said he falsely claimed to be a Homeland Security agent and stockpiled guns, ammunition and explosives. The investigation that began in the summer of 2017 was based on an initial complaint from the Easton EMS and Police Department.

Last month, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz put out a warning to police in Massachusetts that Barlow was out on bail, and not following orders. He was given a GPS tracker and told not to leave a family member’s home in Kingston.

Barlow was released on $25,000 bail Wednesday and is scheduled be back in court April 5.

