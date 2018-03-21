WEATHER ALERTNor'Easter 4 Won't Have Impact Of Other Snow Storms
ANDOVER (CBS) – Hundreds of people arrived in North Andover on Wednesday to honor tow truck driver Dan Coady, who was killed last week in a crash on Interstate 495.

coady Hundreds Pay Tribute To Tow Truck Driver Killed In 495 Crash

Dan Coady. (Facebook photo)

Coady was hit and killed while preparing to tow a car that was in the breakdown lane. Police charged the woman who allegedly caused the crash with drunk driving.

A funeral is being held on Wednesday. To pay tribute to Coady, tow trucks gathered in North Andover for a “static procession.”

trucks Hundreds Pay Tribute To Tow Truck Driver Killed In 495 Crash

A static procession for tow truck driver Dan Coady. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

Coady’s casket will be draped with a “Thin Yellow Line” flag that honors tow truck drivers who died in the line of duty.

Later this year, Coady’s name will be added to the Wall of the Fallen during a ceremony in Chattanooga, Tenn. The wall is located at the International Towing and Recovery Museum.

