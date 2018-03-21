CHELMSFORD (CBS) — There will be a police presence for the rest of the week at Byam Elementary School in Chelmsford after a piece of a bullet was found outside the building Wednesday.

Principal Jason Fredette sent an email to parents saying, in part: “I am writing to inform you that before school this morning, during our custodian’s morning round, he found what appeared to be a part of a bullet in the crack of our front sidewalk outside the building.”

The bullet is a thin and pointy .308 round, something that would be used in a hunting rifle, Chelmsford Police said. There was no casing on it and it would not have been able to be fired in the condition it was found.

Ballistics examiners also determined the bullet had never been fired from a weapon.

Fredette continued, “although we are confident that no students or staff members are at risk as a result of this discovery, we feel it important to advise you of the incident.”

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney echoed that sentiment and said the department is investigating how the bullet got there to begin with.

The school was swept and there is no evidence of any ballistics damages inside or out, he added.

School operations are continuing as normal.