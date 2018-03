BOSTON (CBS) — Two injured construction workers were brought down from a building by firefighters using ladders Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., responders could be seen actively lowering the workers from several stories up to ambulances on the ground at the Western Avenue scene.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the two workers reportedly fell about 18 feet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The building where the technical rescue took place is under heavy construction.