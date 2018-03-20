DEDHAM (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman admitted she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake right before her car crashed into and killed a six-year-old boy last year.

Anne Marie McInnis, of Westwood, appeared in Dedham District Court on Tuesday to face charges connected with the deadly crash that also injured a man.

Little Eddie Thomson and his father Robert were in the crosswalk near Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive in Westwood when McInnis’ car collided with them on November 19. Rober was seriously injured, and Eddie died a few days later.

McInnis was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car) causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation, and failure to yield and a marked lines violation.

According to court documents, McInnis told police “…the sun was in my eyes. I didn’t see them in the road. When I did, I hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, and I hit them.”

Defense Attorney Hugh Curran said neither alcohol/drugs nor texting played a role in the crash. She also stayed at the scene.

“The McInnis family’s hearts’ go out to the Thomson family. There’s two families that lives were changed forever. I wish we could turn back the clock but this was an unfortunate accident and there is a lot of things that need to be done over the next months in this case.”

McInnis was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to drive and to stay away from the family.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 22.