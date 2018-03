FOXBORO (CBS) – It appears a minor medical emergency is to blame for a wild crash in Foxboro Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an SUV barreled through a guardrail on Route 95 North and landed on Cocasset Street.

The car tumbled down an embankment, stopping after hitting a utility pole.

Although the driver did need assistance getting out of the vehicle, he was transported to Norwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.