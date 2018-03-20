BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater will remain a member of the Patriots.

Though he visited Pittsburgh over the weekend and it appeared as though his career in New England might have been over, Slater will be returning to the Patriots. Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the news, noting it’s a two-year deal.

Slater, 32, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Patriots. The 2017 season marked his seventh straight year serving as a special teams captain, and he also earned his seventh straight spot on the Pro Bowl roster. He was limited to nine games in 2017, the lowest total of his career.

In his career, he’s been used in a very limited capacity as a receiver. He has one reception for 46 yards, and he has two rushes for a total of 11 yards. He’s returned just three kicks (averaging 21.7 yards per return), too.

Where Slater has made his mark is as a coverage man on the punt team and the kickoff team, as well as with his leadership in the locker room.

Slater is the third-longest tenured member of the Patriots, behind only Tom Brady (2000) and Stephen Gostkowski (2006).