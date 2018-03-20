WEATHER ALERTAnother Nor'easter To Hit New England Wednesday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Florida School Shooting, Harvard University, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Students who survived last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead are set to participate in a panel discussion at Harvard about guns.

The event Tuesday evening at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics will feature six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. They are Ryan Deitsch, Matt Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind.

cameron kasky Florida School Shooting Survivors Set To Speak At Harvard

Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky addresses fellow students. (Photo by Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)

The students have become vocal advocates for stricter gun laws.

They say they’re expecting more than 1 million people to participate in marches on Saturday in Washington and in other parts of the country calling for tougher firearms regulations.

They’ve already helped lead rallies and lobbied lawmakers in Washington and Florida.

Tuesday’s event will be streamed live on the institute’s website.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s