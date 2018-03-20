WEATHER ALERTAnother Nor'easter To Hit New England Wednesday
FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts cab driver got trapped under his vehicle and then run over by a pickup truck.

Authorities say 80-year-old James Sawyer stopped in Falmouth around 6 a.m. Monday to check a pickup address. He got out of his cab, only to watch it roll away because he accidentally left it in reverse.

Police say Sawyer tried to stop the cab and became trapped underneath with his legs sticking out into the road. A passing pickup truck then ran over his legs.

Sawyer has been hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking the driver of the pickup truck, who they say likely didn’t realize they ran over someone.

