BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight year, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox on Opening Day.

Sale will toe the rubber when Boston opens their 2018 season against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced on Tuesday. It should come as no surprise, as Sale went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and led the league with 308 strikeouts in 2017.

Chris Sale will be on the mound March 29th! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hDc6PgN1ik — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 20, 2018

In addition to Sale going on Opening Day, Cora announced that David Price and Rick Porcello will follow in the rotation. Brian Johnson has been tabbed for Boston’s fifth game of the season against the Marlins in Miami, leaving the door open for Eduardo Rodriguez to get the start in Game 4.

Alex Cora announced Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello will start the first three regular season games for the #RedSox. Brian Johnson being prepared for Game 5. Door open for Eduardo Rodriguez in Game 4. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 20, 2018

Sale made his Boston debut last season on Opening Day, tossing seven shutout innings and striking out seven against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. He earned a no decision in a 3-0 Boston win.