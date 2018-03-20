BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police officers came to the rescue when two parents-to-be couldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

The two officers were conducting an investigation near Adams and King streets in Dorchester at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man flagged them down, police said. The man said his wife was going into labor in a nearby parked car.

The officers rushed over to the car to find the woman “actively giving birth.” They were able to help safely deliver the baby before paramedics arrived.

After the parents and their new addition got settled at the hospital, the officers paid a visit. Now the baby boy has a Boston police teddy bear, and mom and dad have new coffee mugs.

“To this beautiful family from all of us at the BPD, we say, ‘Congratulations!,’” police wrote.