WEATHER ALERTAnother Nor'easter To Hit New England Wednesday
Filed Under:Boston Police Department, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police officers came to the rescue when two parents-to-be couldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

The two officers were conducting an investigation near Adams and King streets in Dorchester at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man flagged them down, police said. The man said his wife was going into labor in a nearby parked car.

The officers rushed over to the car to find the woman “actively giving birth.” They were able to help safely deliver the baby before paramedics arrived.

After the parents and their new addition got settled at the hospital, the officers paid a visit. Now the baby boy has a Boston police teddy bear, and mom and dad have new coffee mugs.

bpd baby delivery Boston Police Officers Deliver Baby Boy In Car

(Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

“To this beautiful family from all of us at the BPD, we say, ‘Congratulations!,’” police wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s