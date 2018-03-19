BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready for a big construction project on the Tobin.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says that starting in April, one lane on the lower deck will be closed at all times and won’t reopen until the end of this year’s construction season.

Drivers can also expected overnight lane closures on the upper deck.

If that’s not enough – there will also be work on the bridge’s on and off ramps, with closures lasting up to two months. The Everett Avenue on-ramp will be closed for about a month starting in late April. Once it is re-opened, the Beacon Street off-ramp will close for about two months. Closure of the Fourth Street off-ramp is expected in November.

The $41.6 million maintenance project won’t be finished until 2020.