SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Two young children are among the dead after a fire torn through a Springfield apartment building on Sunday.

The victims were identified by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni as one-year-old Fatumo Ahmed, two-year-old Ahmed Ahmed, and Aden Abdakadr, whose age is unknown. Abdakadr is believed to be the children’s father.

Blames broke out at the building around 7:20 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, people were already jumping out of second and third-story windows, Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said.

Four people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were taken to local hospitals with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Three more residents were also injured.

Between 60 and 80 people have been displaced.