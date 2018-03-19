PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Freckles the dog is back home safe after a harrowing night in the cold.

Pelham, New Hampshire police said in a Facebook post Monday that they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a missing dog.

A driver spotted Freckles on the Willow Street Bridge, but he ran into the woods when officers approached. As the dog tried to evade police, it fell through the ice on Beaver Brook but still managed to get away.

“At this point we became seriously concerned for the dog’s life due to the frigid temperatures,” police said.

A thermal imaging camera eventually located the dog on the tip of an island on Beaver Brook. Officer Bruce Vieira managed to cross the ice and grab hold of Freckles in the thick brush.

Police said the ice began to crack as Vieira made his way back, but both dog and officer returned safe.

“Freckles was wet, cold and tired, but overall appeared OK,” police said. “After a two hour endeavor he was happily reunited with his owners.”