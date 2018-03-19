BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been three weeks since Patrice Bergeron was shelved due to a fractured right foot, but the Bruins’ best all-around forward took a big step toward a return to game action on Monday.

After skating on his own prior to Monday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, Bergeron stayed on the ice to participate in the practice with the rest of the team.

Bergeron did not partake in the team’s line rushes as the Bruins prepare to host Columbus on Monday night, but his presence during the skate is a sign that he’s progressing toward a healthy return to the lineup.

The 32-year-old Bergeron suffered the foot injury on a Saturday night loss in Toronto on Feb. 24. He actually played the following night in Buffalo before getting the diagnosis. At the time of the injury announcement, the Bruins said Bergeron would be re-evaluated after two weeks.

At the time of the injury, Bergeron led the team in goals with 27. He also has 27 assists for 54 points in 55 games played this season.

After Monday night’s home game against the Blue Jackets, the Bruins will head out on the road for a four-game trip that will take them to St. Louis, Dallas, Minnesota and Winnipeg. The team said Sunday that Bergeron may travel with the team.