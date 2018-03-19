BOSTON (CBS) — Maybe that Isaiah Thomas tribute video that is collecting dust at TD Garden can become a “welcome back” video.

Thomas killed some time on Sunday night with a Q&A with his Twitter followers, and when asked about a potential return to Boston this offseason, the soon-to-be free agent did not rule out another go in green.

Anything can happen https://t.co/jeDPJpZ4PV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 19, 2018

Following a tumultuous — and brief — tenure in Cleveland after being traded to the Cavaliers in Boston’s blockbuster swap for Kyrie Irving, Thomas was sent to Los Angeles when the Cavs decided to clean house at the trade deadline. He’s still not at his All-Star form but has looked a lot more like his old self in L.A., averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 assists in his 15 games as a Laker.

It’s unlikely anyone backs up that Brinks truck for Thomas when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, but he’ll probably get a one-year “prove it to me” kind of deal that could set up a big(ish) payday next offseason. But even though it sounds like IT holds no ill-will to Danny Ainge for trading him away, chances are the Celtics won’t come knocking for the former “King in the Fourth.” They won’t have much cap space available, and even with Marcus Smart heading to restricted free agency, are set with Terry Rozier as a talented guard off the bench.

As Celtics fans know, anything is possible. But don’t count on Isaiah Thomas coming back to Boston, even if he’s open to a reunion.