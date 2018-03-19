WATCH LIVEPresident Trump Unveils New Opioid Policy In NH
MANSFIELD (CBS) – One person was sent to the hospital after a Hyundai drove into Elements Massage on School Street on Monday, crashing into the reception area.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One person was sent to the hospital after a Hyundai drove into Elements Massage on School Street in Mansfield. (Photo: Mansfield Police Department)

Officers responded to 330 School St. after receiving several 911 calls at 12:20 p.m. reporting that a car drove into a building.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area as they investigate.

Other stores affected by the crash include Hilliard’s and Right Foot Shoes.  

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

