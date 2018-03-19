MANSFIELD (CBS) – One person was sent to the hospital after a Hyundai drove into Elements Massage on School Street on Monday, crashing into the reception area.
The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers responded to 330 School St. after receiving several 911 calls at 12:20 p.m. reporting that a car drove into a building.
Police asked the public to stay away from the area as they investigate.
Other stores affected by the crash include Hilliard’s and Right Foot Shoes.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.