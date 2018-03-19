MANSFIELD (CBS) – One person was sent to the hospital after a Hyundai drove into Elements Massage on School Street on Monday, crashing into the reception area.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to 330 School St. after receiving several 911 calls at 12:20 p.m. reporting that a car drove into a building.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area as they investigate.

NEW VIDEO: Tow truck removes car that crashed into #Mansfield massage parlor. pic.twitter.com/8Zlk9xSYHu — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 19, 2018

Other stores affected by the crash include Hilliard’s and Right Foot Shoes.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.