HAMPTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — Sunday felt like the perfect beach day…for a seal to be released back into the ocean.

Mack, a one-year-old harp seal, had been resting up at the Seacoast Science Center for the past month after he was found sick.

He spent some time in Bourne and is now “fit, fat, and ready to return to the wild!”

The seal was released on Hampton Beach in front of almost 1,000 supporters.

Mack is liked headed towards Canada or the Artic, according to the Associated Press.