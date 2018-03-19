  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHICOPEE (CBS) — A young girl from Springfield was arrested for making a threat against her former middle school Sunday.

The 12-year-old girl admitted to police that the Snapchat threat against DuPont Middle School was a hoax.

chicopee du pont school 12 Year Old Girl Arrested For Making Threat Against A School

The DuPont Middle School in Chicopee (Photo credit: Chicopee Public Schools)

“A threat like this is taken very seriously, and, [regardless] of the admission that it was a hoax, it is a crime,” said Chicopee Police Department.

They added that her crime, a threat toward students and staff that could cause a serious disruption or evacuation to a school, is a felony.

Extra police were placed at the school as a precaution Monday.

The girl attended DuPont before moving to Springfield about a month ago, according to police.

  1. kkessler833 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Yes, these threats need to be taken seriously.

