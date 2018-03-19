CHICOPEE (CBS) — A young girl from Springfield was arrested for making a threat against her former middle school Sunday.
The 12-year-old girl admitted to police that the Snapchat threat against DuPont Middle School was a hoax.
“A threat like this is taken very seriously, and, [regardless] of the admission that it was a hoax, it is a crime,” said Chicopee Police Department.
They added that her crime, a threat toward students and staff that could cause a serious disruption or evacuation to a school, is a felony.
Extra police were placed at the school as a precaution Monday.
The girl attended DuPont before moving to Springfield about a month ago, according to police.
Yes, these threats need to be taken seriously.