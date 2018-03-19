BOSTON (CBS) – The 2018 Boston Marathon street banners were unveiled Monday, four weeks ahead of Marathon Monday.

This year’s banners feature John Hancock’s theme and the hashtag #TogetherForward.

Mayor Marty Walsh joined “Boston Billy” Rodgers and top marathoners in a special kick-off event near the marathon finish line on Boylston Street on Monday morning.

Walsh noted that this year’s marathon is the five-year anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings

He also spoke of One Boston Day, a day of community service to honor the strength of the people of Boston and the world in response to the deadly bombing attacks.

“This is the 5th anniversary and I know we’re going to have the most powerful One Boston Day ever,” Walsh said. “City of Boston employees will continue their tradition of volunteering during the week leading up to April 15.”

Walsh also highlighted a sneaker drive for St. Francis House, to help the needy.

Boarding a scissor lift to adjust the first of roughly 500 street banners to be hung across the city were Rodgers, a four-time winner of the Boston Marathon; Dathan Ritzenhein, two-time Olympian and third fastest U.S. marathoner of all time; and Shadrack Biwott, who finished fourth at last year’s Boston Marathon.

“Boston is the iconic marathon in the world, and for me to come back to Boston from my last years’s performance is my dream come true a second time, so I’m very excited,” said Biwott.

Jim Gallagher of race sponsor John Hancock helped introduce the banners.

“It’s one of our favorite days of the year. You’re turning the page into spring, even though it’s hard to believe today with how cold it is,” Gallagher said. “But it’s turning the page, we’re a month out from the marathon and it just feels so good on so many different levels.”