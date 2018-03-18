  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Adoption, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

ares Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Ares is up for adoption through APCSM (WBZ-TV)

Athena and Ares are three-month-0ld American pit bull mix puppies.  They come from a litter of nine.

They are blank slates when it comes to training and if trained properly can be loving family dogs.

The APCSM recommends that all family members and any other dogs in the house come to meet the dogs before they are adopted.

athena Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Athena is up for adoption through APCSM (WBZ-TV)

Dakota is a three-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. Because she is a herding breed, it is recommended that she does not go home to a family with cats.

She is an active, fun-loving dog who would love to go hiking and go on adventures.

dakota Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Dakota is up for adoption through APCSM (WBZ-TV)

The Center is holding a rabies and microchip clinic on March 24 and has other events throughout spring.

For more information visit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts’ website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s