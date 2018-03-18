BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Athena and Ares are three-month-0ld American pit bull mix puppies. They come from a litter of nine.

They are blank slates when it comes to training and if trained properly can be loving family dogs.

The APCSM recommends that all family members and any other dogs in the house come to meet the dogs before they are adopted.

Dakota is a three-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. Because she is a herding breed, it is recommended that she does not go home to a family with cats.

She is an active, fun-loving dog who would love to go hiking and go on adventures.

The Center is holding a rabies and microchip clinic on March 24 and has other events throughout spring.

For more information visit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts’ website.