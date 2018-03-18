BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have reportedly made a trade with the Oakland Raiders to acquire speedy wide receiver Cordarrelle Paterson.

The trade was first reported by Pardon My Take, and later confirmed by Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal among others.

Breaking – Reports out of Oakland, recurring guest WR Cordarrelle Patterson expected to be traded to the Patriots per sources. Please credit — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 18, 2018

Drafted in 2013 by the Vikings, Patterson had 309 receiving yards and 121 rushing yards last year. Patterson can be a weapon on special teams as well, averaging 28.3 yards per kick return in 2017.

Patters is entering the final year of his contract. Daniels reports that Patterson’s deal will have a $3.25 million hit on the salary cap for New England.