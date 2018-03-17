WHITMAN (CBS) – Recreational marijuana shops are expected to open in Massachusetts this summer, but not in Whitman.

“People can and will probably be smoking in Whitman. We just won’t be having shops on our street corners,” said Frederick Small, vice president of Whitman-Hanson Regional School Committee.

In a St. Patrick’s Day special election, Whitman became the latest town to ban retail pot shops in the community.

Whitman Selectman Dan Salvucci is happy with the outcome.

“I see it as a gateway to harder drugs, even though there are some people who disagree with me. That’s my personal feeling about it and it’s probably the same feeling that people in Whitman have,” Salvucci said.

But one voter disagreed.

“I don’t see a problem with, like, anything, if it’s done right. We’ll see what happens,” said Bob Figgins.

Just 847 voters cast their ballots out of roughly 10,000 registered voters in Whitman.

“Low turnout, but it’s a Saturday in March,” Small said.

When asked whether the town should be eligible for state tax dollars from pot sales, one school committee member said: absolutely.

“We’re entitled. We’re going to need a police presence,” Small said. “The police will have to develop new techniques when they pull someone over because now it won’t just be operating under the influence.”

This vote doesn’t impact medical marijuana establishments, which can still do business in Whitman.

Cannabis remains illegal under federal law.