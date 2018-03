WATERTOWN (CBS) – A ceremony was held Saturday to mark one year since a Watertown firefighter died in the line of duty.

Firefighter Joseph Toscano died while fighting a Merrifield Ave. blaze on March 17, 2017. He suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

During a Saturday ceremony, the town dedicated a memorial plaque that declares the area of Merrifield Ave. to be “Joseph A. Toscano Square.”

Toscano was a married father of five.