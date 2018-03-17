BOSTON (CBS) – St. Patrick’s Day celebrations got underway early on Saturday in South Boston.

The Irish were out in full force decked in green, even four-legged creatures.

Kyle Murphy was among local residents celebrating in his community.

“I’m an Irishman. This is a Foley, and I am a Murphy, this is a Donahue,” Murphy said, flanked by his Irish friends. “We got Irish everywhere baby.”

Everyone is getting ready for Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is big for local businesses.

Mike Gautreau of College Hype says he’s been part of the parade for 8 years.

“We hype it up every year. Everybody wants to wear their green,” he said.

On Saturday, final preparations and parking restrictions were put in place.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Broadway MBTA station.

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the route will be shortened after the latest winter storm brought blizzard conditions and over a foot of snow to the city.

Even now, many sidewalks have a significant amounts of snow.

“Unfortunately, because of the cold weather, we couldn’t get it cleared enough and cost too much money to the city,” Walsh said.

Organizers are not happy with the shorter route, but they’re still looking forward to a great day.

“The thing that bothered me the most, are the three elderly housing who look forward to seeing the parade every year,” said Timothy Duross, parade organizer.

Typically, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route is about 3 miles. Officials say this year, they’ve shaved off just over 1 mile. So floats will come down East Broadway and end at Farragut Road.

“(It) doesn’t matter. We will all be here,” said Ian McCarthy. “Everyone goes to the parade.”