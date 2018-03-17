BOSTON (CBS) – One of the Patriots’ rivals in the AFC East is moving up in the draft.

The New York Jets have completed a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, giving the Jets the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

In the trade, the Jets and Colts flip first round selections. Indianapolis will now pick sixth, the Jets will pick third and the Colts will receive three second round picks.

It’s likely the Jets made the trade in anticipation of taking a quarterback. The Jets have short term options on their roster in Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown, but they have failed to find a franchise quarterback in recent years.

Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, and Josh Rosen are considered the top choices at the quarterback position. The Jets are now positioned ahead of other quarterback-needy teams on the board.