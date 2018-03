BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise yet again.

With no big winner Friday night, the jackpot jumps to an estimated $377 million for the next drawing. Those numbers will be drawn on Tuesday.

If a winner is chosen on Tuesday, it would mark the ninth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since a 20-year-old Florida man won the $451 million prize on January 5.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has risen all the way to $455 million.