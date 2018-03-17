  • WBZ TV

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police say former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a Maryland hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

WMAR-TV in Baltimore reports that Davis was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen on Feb. 7.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room.

Aberdeen police Lt. William Reiber told WMAR that police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.

Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis’ attorney said Davis adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Davis, a star player at Louisiana State University, went on to play for the Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

