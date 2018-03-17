BOSTON (CBS) — The Coast Guard is responding after a ferry with 78 people aboard lost power while en route to Woods Hole from Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night.

No injuries were reported.

The captain of the Motor Vessel Martha’s Vineyard reported the incident to the Coast Guard at 9 p.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hammerhead and a response boat crew from the Coast Guard station at Woods Hole are on scene while commercial tow is being arranged.

The vessel is currently anchored outside Vineyard Haven between the East and West Chop.

The cause of the power loss is being investigated.