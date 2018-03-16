By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — At 40 years old and in his 12th year in Boston, Zdeno Chara is the longest-tenured captain in the National Hockey League, and he’s close to matching Ray Bourque and Dit Clapper as longest-tenured captain in Bruins history. By now, Chara certainly knows and appreciates Bruins history.

And Chara made that abundantly clear in his latest post on Instagram, where he is always sharing his most delightful observations and thoughts. In the most recent post, Chara posed for a photo with one Robert Gordon Orr during the Bruins-Panthers game on Thursday night. Though Chara was unable to play due to an upper-body injury, spending some time with “Mr. Bobby Orr” helped the workhorse get through a night where he wasn’t able to do what he loves doing.

“In times like this it is a wonderful solace to meet THIS man,” Chara excitedly wrote. “He doesn’t need an introduction: he is a legend, an idol and hero. What strikes me most about Mr. Bobby Orr is that people refer to him as a gentleman – always polite, kind, humble and prepared to help when he can. Those are the true qualities of a man.”

Chara also shared a personal anecdote about his reverence for the all-time great.

“Every time I walk, drive or ride my bike by his famous statue at the @tdgarden,” Chara wrote, “I say in silence: ‘Good afternoon Mr. Orr, great respect and honor to you.'”

That’s very nice! Chara’s Instagram feed remains a true delight. It should run for president.