By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost Dion Lewis to free agency and re-signed Rex Burkhead. Though they still have a trio of capable backs ready to contribute, the team may consider bringing in a fourth.

Free agent running back Jeremy Hill — formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals — is visiting Foxboro on Friday. That’s according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill is visiting the Patriots tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2018

Hill is an intriguing player. Just 25 years old, he played a significant role in Cincinnati’s running game for his first three seasons in the NFL. But with the Bengals drafting Jeremy Mixon last year, Hill’s carries dropped significantly.

In the three years prior to last season, he rushed for 2,757 yards on 667 carries for a 4.1-yard average, with 29 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 63 passes for 468 yards and a touchdown. He led the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2015, and he rushed for 1,124 yards the year prior, which was his rookie season.

The free-agent market has not been especially kind to running backs, so it’s likely that Hill will be available for reasonable money. That’s especially true due to his low statistical output last year (37 carries, 116 yards, no touchdowns).

The Patriots currently have Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee as their top backs.