  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Quincy, Quincy Police

QUINCY (AP) — A Massachusetts landlord is facing charges for allegedly using a gun to intimidate a tenant.

Ben Bin Vo, of Quincy, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

capture2 Landlord Charged With Using Gun To Intimidate Tenant

Quincy resident Judy Davis said she recorded her landlord, Ben Bin Vo, threatening her with a gun. (Image Credit: Judy Davis)

Police say his tenant, Judy Davis, parked in the duplex’s driveway during Tuesday’s snowstorm to comply with the city’s street parking pan. When the tenant asked Vo on Wednesday to move his car so she could go to a doctor’s appointment, she says he came to the door with a gun and refused. She caught the encounter on video.

capture1 Landlord Charged With Using Gun To Intimidate Tenant

A Quincy woman captured video she says shows her landlord intimidating her with a gun. (Image Credit: Judy Davis)

Vo says he never pointed the handgun and told police he came to the door armed because he did not know who was there. He says Davis is not supposed to use the driveway.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s