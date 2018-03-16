BOSTON (CBS) – Family members of a mother whose body washed onto a Swampscott beach say the judge in the case “made a deal with the devil” by accepting the murderer’s plea agreement.

Jason Fleury pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday for the 2014 murder of Jaimee Mendez.

When asked if he intentionally killed Mendez, Fleury replied “yes” in court. The prosecution and defense agreed that Fleury should receive a 17-year sentence as part of the plea deal.

Victim impact statement on behalf of Mendez son Jason being read. “How long do I have to wait for her to come back. Did I make her leave?”#wbz pic.twitter.com/SUcK1MCf0h — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) March 16, 2018

But Mendez’s relatives were critical of the decision during victim impact statements.

“Why didn’t my sister get a deal? The hate in my heart is still crippling,” said Alyssa Mendez before adding “Judge you made a deal with the devil.”

Family members wanted Fleury to stand trial. They called the plea agreement “grossly inadequate.”

Jaimee Mendez’s aunt and uncle called Fleury an “animal who deserves to be in a cage.” Melissa Mendez, Jaimee’s mother, told Fleury “I hope she tortures you.”

The medical examiner could not determine the specific cause of Mendez’s death. It was ruled a homicide by “violent tendencies.”

The judge in the case spoke following the victim impact statements, saying plea agreements are never easy. He added that nothing he does will bring Jaimee back.

After the emotional victim impact statements, the judge accepted the plea deal. Fleury will serve 17 years in prison.