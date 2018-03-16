ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier and Greg Monroe each scored 17 points, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 92-83 on Friday night.

Boston stopped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.8 percent from the field. Al Horford had 15 points for the Celtics, and Abdel Nader finished with 11.

Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games. Reserve Shelvin Mack scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Jonathon Simmons and D.J. Augustin had 13 apiece.

Boston opened a 26-point lead early in the second half. Rozier hit a pair of 3-pointers and Monroe overpowered Nikola Vucevic for another driving layup to make it 62-36 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

The Magic cut the deficit to 14 against Celtics reserves early in the fourth quarter and Boston coach Brad Stevens put his starters back in for the last nine minutes of the game. They managed just two field goals the rest of the way, but it was still enough to hold off Orlando.

The closest the Magic could get was 90-83 on a driving layup by Mack with 41 seconds to play.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s starting five was a combined 20 of 62 from the field. … Marcus Morris had 11 rebounds, but was just 4 of 15 from the field. … F Jaylen Brown missed his third straight game with a concussion. .. PG Kyrie Erving was sidelined by a sore left knee.

Magic: PF Aaron Gordon could not pass the final stage of the NBA’s concussion protocol and missed his fifth straight game. Gordon says he wants to play and the team appealed the decision to the league. … PG D.J. Augustin was the only Magic player to score more than four points in the first half. … The Magic started the game 3 for 13 from the field, including 0 for 6 on 3-pointers. … Rookie Jonathan Isaac had two blocks in the first minute of the game and didn’t get another the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At New Orleans on Sunday night.

Magic: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

