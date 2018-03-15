BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are entering the final stretch of the regular season in good position in the standings, but they’re going to be a bit shorthanded. Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that both captain Zdeno Chara and rookie Jake DeBrusk will miss the next two games for the Bruins.

The Bruins play Thursday night at the Florida Panthers and Saturday night in Tampa before returning home for a Monday night meeting with Columbus.

Bruce Cassidy on both Zdeno Chara and Jake DeBrusk: “Upper-body. Will not play tonight. Will not play Saturday.” — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 15, 2018

Defenseman Torey Krug will also be a game-time decision on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bruins recalled forward Anton Blidh and defenseman Paul Postma on an emergency basis to help fill out the roster.

Coming off a comeback from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-4 in Carolina on Tuesday night, the Bruins currently sit comfortably in second place in the Atlantic Division, seven points ahead of Toronto with two games in hand. The Bruins are just four points behind Tampa for first place in the division — and the entire NHL — while having two games in hand on the Lightning as well.

Chara played just 14:47 in Tuesday’s win, his lowest time on ice total of the year. He has played in all 68 Bruins games on the year.