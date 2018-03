TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Police are trying to find a man they say destroyed a restaurant awning after employees couldn’t serve him because the kitchen was closed.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling at the support poles of the awning at Cazadores Restaurant in Tyngsboro.

Police say the awning was “damaged beyond repair” and had to be replaced.

The man was trying to order food, but the business had already shut down for the night.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Tyngsboro Police.