Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, President Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump will visit New Hampshire next week for the first time since he took office.

The Manchester Mayor’s Office confirmed to WBZ-TV the president and First Lady will be in town Monday, but they had no other details about the trip.

The White House told the Concord Monitor Trump will make a policy announcement on opioids at an afternoon event at Manchester Community College, then he’ll stop at the city’s central fire station, which has an intake center for people fighting addiction.

Mayor Joyce Craig‘s office said the White House has not reached out to them about the visit.

Last August, it was reported that Trump called New Hampshire “a drug-infested den” during a January 2017 conversation with the Mexican president.

“They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles, and to New York. Up in New Hampshire – I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den – is coming from the southern border,” Trump said, according to the transcript.

Trump won the 2016 Republican primary in New Hampshire, but he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in the general election.

