BOSTON (CBS) — Jonathan Casillas was traded to the Patriots in the middle of the 2014 season, helped the team win a Super Bowl, and then cashed in as a free agent. Now, a reunion may be in the cards for the 30-year-old linebacker.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Casillas was in Foxboro for a visit on Thursday.

Jonathan Casillas is at Gillette Stadium meeting with the Patriots, per source. Former Pats linebacker would’ve made sense last season at the trade deadline. Now a possible reunion in free agency. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2018

Casillas spent the last three seasons with the New York Giants, though he only played eight games last year due to a neck injury. He recorded 2016 tackles with 3.5 sacks, one interception, 13 pass defenses and one forced fumble in 39 games from 2015-17. In his eight regular-season games with New England in 2014, he recorded 32 tackles and a forced fumble.

In March of 2015, Casillas signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants.