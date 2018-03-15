  • WBZ TVOn Air

Donald Trump, Local TV, Matt Damon

NEW YORK (CBS) – Is Cambridge native Matt Damon relocating to Australia?

The New York Post is reporting that the actor and his family are headed Down Under thanks to President Donald Trump.

A source tells Page Six that Damon has been notifying friends and Hollywood colleagues that he’s moving because he disagrees with Trump’s policies and “he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

The Post cited a report from Syndey’s Sunday Telegraph saying that Damon recently purchased property in New South Wales – right next to fellow movie star Chris Hemsworth.

Last year, Damon told The Hollywood Reporter that the president’s comments about there being violence from “many sides” during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia were “abhorrent.” Before the election, he told movie critic Peter Travers that it “makes me nervous” to think about Trump having the power to launch nuclear weapons.

Damon has yet to comment on his reported move. It’s not expected to impact any of his future projects, according to The Post.

