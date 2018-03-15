BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Gun Owners Action League sent an email to its supporters asking them to videotape teachers and students participating in gun control walkouts.

Nationwide, high school students walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to protest gun violence and honor the 17 victims who lost their lives in a Florida school shooting exactly one month ago.

“We started getting complaints from parents– we didn’t reach out to them, they reached out to us, that their children were being bullied and coerced into taking part some of these events,” said Jim Wallace of the Massachusetts Gun Owners Action League.

In response, the League asked its members to monitor any more protests and videotape them to prevent bullying.

“We just want to make sure that there is a fair and equal treatment of kids maybe that have a different opinion,” Wallace said.

Senator Jamie Eldridge is not a fan. “It’s one thing for students to be protesting or for people to either show their support or opposition, but I think it crosses the line when the Gun Owners Action League on the day that students are standing up for gun safety to ask their members to go to a high school and videotape young people,” he told WBZ-TV.

“So to suggest that students protesting, expressing their points of view, is anti-civil rights, I think is disturbing,” Eldridge added.

The League said they are not looking to influence any students and they fully support the right to protest.