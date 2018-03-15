BOSTON (CBS) — Devin McCourty has been granted his wish.

The Patriots and Browns have agreed on a trade that will send cornerback Jason McCourty to New England. The teams will swap sixth and seventh-round picks.

We've traded Jason McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2018 sixth round pick pic.twitter.com/nPORhxAqZc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Browns were expected to release the veteran cornerback, which prompted his twin brother to tweet what appeared to be a recruitment signal.

Jason McCourty, 30, spent one season in Cleveland after playing the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He made three interceptions in 14 games for the winless Browns last year while making 65 tackles and forcing two fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.9 grade, which was above average. (For comparison, Stephon Gilmore got an 89.4 grade, and Malcolm Butler got a 79.2 grade.) He has 16 interceptions and 86 passes defensed in 122 career games, and he’s yet to play in a postseason game. That’s likely to change in 2018.

The Patriots will be sending the 205th overall pick to Cleveland, and New England will receive the 219th overall pick in return.

