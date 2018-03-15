BOSTON (CBS) — A woman accused Felix Arroyo, the City of Boston’s former chief of the Health and Human Services, of repeated sexual harassment, pressuring her into a relationship, and even physically assaulting her inside his office, according to a recently-filed lawsuit.

Hilani Morales first documented the allegations in a confidential complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) last year.

After some of those details became public, the City fired Arroyo following a “comprehensive internal investigation.”

The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday against Arroyo and the City of Boston contains a detailed account of the alleged harassment and Morales’ claim that her boss pressured her into a sexual relationship.

After ending that relationship, the lawsuit said Arroyo’s harassment only intensified.

“Specifically, Arroyo verbally abused Morales, made repeated requests for sex, and in one instance, physically assaulted Ms. Morales,” the lawsuit read.

After Arroyo discovered Morales intended to complain to the human resources department, he allegedly threatened her inside his office and then physically assaulted her when she tried to leave.

“As Ms. Morales attempted to walk past him, Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck and squeezed it very hard,” the lawsuit said.

After reporting the allegations to city officials, Morales claimed she was demoted to another position at the public facilities department. Morales said she arrived and stared at an empty cubicle for her first week with “no duties, no responsibilities, and no projects or tasks to perform.”

Because of her emotional distress, the lawsuit said Morales sought medical leave and then eventually resigned from her job in November. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Laura Oggeri, a spokesperson for Mayor Marty Walsh, said the City is reviewing the lawsuit. Previously, city officials had maintained that Morales requested to be moved during the internal investigation.

Attorney John Tocci told WBZ his client would not subject himself to the spotlight and possible backlash if the allegations were not true.

“Ms. Morales has made the conscious decision to come forward, identify herself and stand behind her assertions,” Tocci said.

An attorney for Arroyo did not respond to a request for comment. Previously, the former HHS chief publicly denied any of the allegations and said they were an attempt to destroy his reputation.