WATCH LIVECBS Miami Coverage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse At Florida International University
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Of The Holy Cross, Holy Cross, Local TV

WORCESTER (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross says it will stop using the image of a knight as a logo and mascot even though trustees last month decided to keep the nickname Crusaders for its athletic teams.

The president of the Worcester Jesuit college, the Rev. Philip Boroughs, wrote in a letter to students, alumni and staff Wednesday the depiction of a knight with the moniker Crusader is an inevitable reminder of the religious wars and violence that marked the Crusades.

holycross Holy Cross Drops Knight Logo Despite Keeping Crusaders Name

Holy Cross mascot Iggy the Crusader (Image credit Holy Cross)

Boroughs says such imagery “stands in contrast” to the college’s stated values” but notes the word “crusader,” in its modern sense, means someone who stands for positive principles.

In place of a knight, Holy Cross will use an interlocking HC on a purple shield as its primary logo.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s